guide to weekend instagram friendly

My first time Prague I was on a school trip and it was a revelation the concentration of happiness, harmony and seduction. Considered one of the most esoteric and magical of Europe and in fact, once in Turin and Lyon is one of the vertices of the Triangle of White Magic. Legend has it that a group of alchemists went in search of the philosopher’s Stone in the walls of the city in order to uncover the secrets of the most occult and put them at the service of humanity.

Now, at the end of the weekend we have prepared will not find the philosopher’s Stone, but I promise you that coming home with the album includes miracles and that the hashtag of the trip will be simple and forceful: #nofilter. Are you ready for 48 hours in Prague Instagram friendly?

Day 1 – Saturday

Cafe Letch – Breakfast at the weekend, a little boho, a little smug, as it is the city. Letcher and this cafe are very friendly, (very) photogenic, comfortable and light. Enjoy its light and its authenticity, and sitting in the first day of Christmas.

Prague castle Flight Park to get to the Prague Castle, one of the monuments, making the city more magical than ever. At the exit of the castle there is an observation particularly striking, moving in the direction of Nerudova Street. You’ll find him next to Starbucks, but you can enjoy the view even without taking coffee.

Already that’s come out Nerudova Streetscenic road, which makes that space between the house colors, each of which is marked with the symbol on the door.

Cafe Savoy Is the perfect place to reset your taste buds. This place, of course, not stone, can be found in each manual, and lacking in our. You can order one of them, eggs, or French toast or biscuits with ham, poached egg and cheese, but save space for dessert, to finish in beauty: vetrnik, or a croissant with homemade jam. Sublime!

Petřín Hill – Petřín is one of the most beautiful public parks in Prague, with vegetation and offers panoramic views from the highest point of the city. This is the perfect place to capture all the shades of the sky that affect the city.

Lennon Wall Lennon, The Wall is the famous wall on the other side of the Charles Bridge from the Old Town, which was decorated with images based on John Lennon, the lyrics of the Beatles and many other colorful graffiti with the 80-ies. Perfect for photo proof to Instagram.

Charles Bridge – The bridge of lovers, as I baptized the first day that I saw. You have a feeling that was hovering over the waters of the Vltava river, with views of touch that makes sure the air’s thin. It will be cliche, but what I tell you to do, you can’t miss.

Cuckrana Mysak – Coffee and pastries in the bakery simply delicious is what you need after a long walk through the streets of Prague.

La Degustation Boheme Bourgeoise First lunch in Prague, I will never forget, so I’d say there is a motto of Go big or go home. The star restaurant is small but bright, with an open kitchen that will not open his most intimate culinary secrets. Enjoy the atmosphere, wine list, menu and tastier than ever.

Day 2 – Sunday

Proti Proudu Bistro – The first match on Sunday at Proti Proudu Bistro for Breakfast with a Scandinavian accent in the basis of pancakes, eggs and avocado. You will go crazy and tile restored and the bar cafe, on the rusty steel.

After filling Panza take a walk along the river Vltava towards the old town.

We invite you to explore the picturesque streets of the Jewish quarter, but don’t stop here, because the architecture on the edge of the ghetto (aka Josefov) is one of the most unique in the city.

Klementinum – Further South, don’t miss the opportunity to make the Library in the Baroque Hall of the Meridians and the Astronomical Tower of the Clementinum, national Library for transportation of your guests during the time away.

Eska – Lunch mandatory is supplied from Eska, a former textile factory that today is one of the most beautiful local Prague. Find the restaurant on the second floor and enjoy the most delicious dishes from chef Martin: may dropped ash into a fun sauce with flakes of smoked fish. Divine!

Dance house In the second half of the day for a walk (and photos) before the futuristic dancing house, also known as the home of ginger and Fred, character dance partners a total of 10 films.

Vysehard One of the many legends of Prague wants that the city was born in vyšehrad, a rocky promontory over the Vltava river. And it is here that they are going to do their second to last photo, full of emotions into the sunset with city views and comfort.



Nejen Bistro Dinner is served in the bistro in a modern style with oak floors, brick and ceramic tile and lighting, warm and cozy, to give the latter a romantic dinner in Prague.

Happy journey!