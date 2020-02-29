Heidi Klum is shown on the bed naked with her husband

Heidi Klum and every day more and more in love with her husband, Tom Kaulitzto whom was he married, over the summer, and on Thursday he made a point of sharing it with the world for a moment the intimate of the married couple.

The show it gave the image comes up, on the bed with your partner, both of you are naked, when she woke up. “The beginning of the day, later in life. I love you, Tom,” he said in the subtitle of the publication.

The image did not go unnoticed, and a number of other personalities of public life, the enternecidas, among which that of Paris Hilton, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Naomi Campbell.

You’ll start to my I-love-you-tone A publication released by the Ministry Klum (@Heidi Klum26 Feb, 2020 at 9:23 PM PST

Read Also: the mother of the four children? You would not know about it. Play Klum strike a pose completely naked