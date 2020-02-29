How does Russia Fortnite in a new event? The Pole-this is the Maximum?

In Fortnite, the tournament continues in today’s time the social network under the name “Startup developer”.

In Fortnite, four European countries compete for the title of best team. The municipality was able to earn to your favorite Youtuber and Streamerów, together with you.

The representatives of our country, Jacob, Ewron, Airnest, and reef are:. How Did You Do?

Who leads?

After two days, Russia is still in the lead. Practically from the beginning, we had the first place and still on top of him. In a different style, but the poles are still a large number of points to fill.

On the second place in Germany, while losing nearly 10 million. The largest number of Fans in Spain, but the Fans do not participate in the soul of the points.

In the Directors Airnest furthermore, Jacob, behind it Ewron leads, on the third place of the German, and on the fourth place. In return, Rafa is now on Position 7.

I can’t attach more than the players. We will remind that the Teams for first place will each receive $ 500, the second 400 and the third place 300 on the head.