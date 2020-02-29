In Fortnite Battle Lab, create your own mode battle royale

🔊 Listen to the Text of the article

Fans of Fortnite able to unleash your creativity in a new mode.

Today’s Update in the popular battle royale of Epic Games is focusing exclusively on something other than the Balance of weapons, new locations, or new cosmetic products in an internal memory.

Besides a few Bugs that have been fixed, the developers decided to introduce the players with its new concept, Battle Lab. Mode, pushing it for 15 people, the private island where it has its own rules. You can use the existing Limited Time Mode ‘ or the use of the possibilities for the creation of the Original mode.

In the context of the Battle Lab also Dating is. To check not only my profile in the company of 14 other players, but also check what came with the Rest of the Community.