in the year 2019, the game earned nearly two billion US dollars





Fortnite is a game that is available in the model free-to-play, but regularly, you can buy so-called Battle Passthen there is a monthly Pass, thanks to which we have more awards, as well as a variety of Beauty products available in the Shop – dances, the reactions of the players or spout.

In addition, the game is connected to advertising purposes (and thus financially) with such popkulturowymi fenomenami like Avengers or Star Wars, we will add that in the latter case, it was even exceptional Promotion of content. Mark Hamill (known for the role of Luke Skywalker) and streamer Ninja were together to play Fortnite and show content from the world of Star Wars.



Photo: News Press Releases

All of this led to very good financial results, therefore, it seems that Fortnite in the year 2019 of up to 1.89 billion US dollars. This is pretty much like being on a production, especially when you consider that the entire sector of the market gathered 120 billion dollars in sales. What is interesting, a large part of this cake you should play on a mobile device to 64.4 billion U.S. dollars. The following are on the waiting list, the production on PCs – 29.4 billion US dollars, and consoles we have in third place with 15.4 billion US dollars.