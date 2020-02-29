It is not yet Fortnite the end! Epic Games surprised Fans

At the end of Fortnite – what is it?

Such an ambitious project was for a long time. 13. October, 20:00 Epic Games zgotowało Fans a real spectacle. All players registered on the servers, were able with their own eyes to see the end fornite, and what they knew so far.

On the sky the blue rocket that disintegrate after only a few minutes in different objects on the map appeared, finally, fall ends began in the case of meteorites to destroy it. After that, silence reigned, but durable for a long time. In the sky there was a Portal from which flew the next rocket. This time their target is the center of the island. It was Fortnite the end. The card has been destroyed, and the remains of the world, along with the players were away in a black hole.

Not all of the event were able to see Live. With względ on a huge interest to many players, than it is to log in to the Server. Fortunately, Epic Games Fortnite, in this case, and in the end it was survival possible, while you in the Lobby.

End Fortnite only on the servers

Epic Games potraktowało this event very seriously. The developer has the name wherever he could. On the official Website of Epic Games reference to Fornite, and he wore interested in streamu, to see a black hole was absorbed by the card. The publisher deleted all of the communication channels that had the game.

Now all the channels have been deleted on the official discordzie and profile on twitter all Tweets. All, except one. Managing Director for the transfer, which is a black hole. All pointed to the fact that this is Fortnite the end.

What’s next?

Fortunately for the Fans it is not Fornite the end but only the beginning. The beginning of the second Chapter on a completely new map.