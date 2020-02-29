Katy Perry is unrecognizable with her new blonde hair

Katy Perry change the hair, and wears a blonde mane, she has left us alucinadas.

The ‘celebrities’ will always inspire us with their hairstyles. There are stars that are faithful to your hair like Jennifer Aniston, even if we say that this glossy mane, which raises so many passions, it stores a secret might not expect. On the opposite side we find the Kardashian. The sisters spend the day by wigs colours or dangers a pair of scissors, as you just recently, Kylie Jenner. Another fan of the radical changes in the ‘look’ capillary Katy Perry. The singer surprised on Instagram with her new blonde hair, but it does not appear, as on other occasions, in which she wore her platinum curls. It is quite different.

In the last month, the singer several changes in your pelazo has. Went pink for a database-clarita show a cut bob in platinum blonde, with waves. If that wasn’t enough, Katy remained silent, and now we are confuse again with a melenaza Golden waves very Farrah Fawcett. This is the result…

Instagram

How long it will last, this new pelo blonde Katy Perry? In view of his passion for the changes, hope that you will not for a long time. If you have a good memory, formerly, the hair purple, fuchsia, pink saw a very large, middle-sized mane just…The pair of Orlando Bloom seems to be happy with the result, because it looks like a goddess, as it is in the publication that is already almost two million ‘likes’.