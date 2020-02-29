Katy Perry: who’s the model was handed over to the friend of the singer? | Baptiste Giabiconi | Karl Leger Field | United States Of America Fame

Katy Perry it is one of the singers of the pop most famous in Usa, so that both his career and his love life has always been a lot of interest from the paparazzi, so they are always behind the singer, and in 2012, he gave a message that you are surprised.

For these appointments, the interpreter, split with the comedian Russell Brand and again make the headlines, as a reason, very different from the complicated process of divorce, in which she was immersed. The press, which has with a young model, and it began to generate a lot of rumors.

During the week of fashion in Paris in the same year, Katy Perry he sat down Baptiste Giabiconi and you saw it is also very comfortable and entertained, so began to associate with each other.

The stories can think of, the paparazzi are unique and second to none, because a picture is worth a thousand words, so it was not a problem with a connection between Katy and Baptiste.

We will tell you who is actually this young man, in 2012 he was the friend of the American singer.

WHO IS BAPTISTE GIABICONI?

Baptiste Giabiconi it is the man, that he in addition to Karl Lagerfeld in the last 10 years of your life, there are a few, but in 2012, the designer and the model were decided to use a wall of fog, the controversial singer.

It all started during the week of the fashion of Paris, were surprised the two of them, in attitude very affectionate until the early hours of the morning departure from hotel in the French capital and gave himself up to sit, that between them had emerged, the love, the a spokesman for the model is asked to confirm that they were each other better.

But now, Baptiste Giabiconi has admitted, through a book dedicated to the memory of the designer with the title ‘Karl et moi’ it was all Assembly.

Apparently Lagerfeld was who had the idea to put them together in the first row of the presentation of his collection, because he knew that “would be good taken in the photos”, but the model wanted to go a step further orchestrated a ‘kiss’.

In his book declares, without scruples, as he himself informed one of his friends from the place where you would find together looked after, with the pop star to you retrataran, and was even at the end of the ‘polluter pays’ a kiss on the neck of the artist, to stir up the rumors about the alleged romance, which it had.

“I am assured something with Katy Perry on the court, you have to there Yes or Yes, to tell the story,” he his friend. “I have no shame, everybody does it,” he adds, to justify how you behave.

What is not stated whether she was informed or not, what brought you in the hands, but her mentor was amazed by the uproar that arose, the their favorite model.

“Our story spread like wildfire, we then cover sheets and fill in all the websites around the world. Karl was satisfied,” says Baptiste.

KATY PERRY AND HER NEW LOOK

Katy Perry decided it was time to say goodbye to was the hair short and you have to invent your look. The singer of 35 years, revealed this Sunday your appearance wearing cut a long, Golden hair with a level.

“If you do not love me in my pixie cut, then it is not worthy of me in my splendor of the goddess,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a stunning selfie, where she had proudly cut their bulky strands of hair much longer in comparison with the bob.

The interpreter is not afraid to dare to experiment with your appearance, and certainly wowed their fans in the social network quickly you got your opinion about it.

VIDEO RECOMMENDED

Shakira and Jlo 03/02/2020