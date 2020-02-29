Kelp, Irish, the superfood take from Kim Kardashian

Its scientific name is Chondrus Crispis, moss carrageen or irish, and is a red algae is very abundant

The diet of six days to deshincharte

With the help of Kim Kardashian, the one that adds them to your smoothies, in the kelp, Irish proved to be one of the trends healthy 2020as the report says Pinterest 100. And the search of this algae is to increase the social networks, their incredible benefits. In fact, according to the investigation of this moss marino, the question is rather: why not, serves the moss from Ireland? But how to do this in the food, the fashions change at breakneck speed, we spoke with an expert to tell us if there are really good reasons to consume to encourage us.

“This is red algae, there have always been, it is very easy to find and in large quantities”we consider the Dr. Leo Cerrud, an expert in Aesthetic medicine and nutrition. “The Irish traditionally used to thicken soups, creams, soups or sauces. And as a natural remedy for pneumonia, tuberculosis (none of this malnutrition, prevention of flus, colds and infections is to be examined),. Basically pseudo-science”he emphasises.

As they say in the report, Pinterest, this moss comes from Ireland and its scientific name is Chondrus Crispis, moss carrageen or irish, and is the red algae are very abundant, sometimes you can make up to lawn completely over rocky surfaces and is particularly on the Atlantic coast of Europe and in the United States.

What we

Then it is advantageous or not? “It is well known (for sure) that this moss or algae it is rich in mucilagos, a soluble fiber, and chlorophyll, omega-3, some protein, calcium, iron and potassium”says Dr. Cerrud.

The report of Pinterest, for its part, attributed many more properties: anti-inflammatory, saciantes, and even from the cough; it seems that serves in equal parts as a laxative and for constipation problems; and it is also used to try to processes the flu and also to control blood sugar levels in diabetes patients. But there is more: it supports the recovery of skin after sunburn, relieves pain of the joints and even cure hangovers.

“On the basis of its components, we can assume (I repeat myself nothing is scientifically proven, except for a few studies, the in clams, and worms), with the help of the gastro-intestinal tract, improvement of anemia, saturation (weight loss), and could be a good dietary Supplement”says Dr. Cerrud.

How to take it… or is

This “miracle marino” can be in juices, warm food, or herbal teas. But, as they say, of Fresh and sea, a company, the Galician, the observed him, and she sends you to the fresh home also can be added to salads, gazpacho, sauces, creams, omelets, casseroles, soups, stews or rice dishes.

You can also take the dry in the form powder or capsules, raw dehydrated… you’ll find all these options on Amazon or in the shops of natural foods. But just in case, we recommend you to an expert consult before you are taking, especially if you have health problems.

Up the cosmetic industry’s interest in the moss, Navy, as an active ingredient is an emulsifier and softener with moisturizing properties and detoxification. Psst. We love the line-capillary-Freshly-cosmetics and Skincare-Detox-Plan.

What will happen

As says Dr. Cerrud, “most likely, you will be super trendy and all want to feel a little Kim-people-eat was smoothies or wherever, and then to realize it was not all plain sailing, however, as in the case of the ‘famosérrimas’ Goyi berries, or include it in our day-to-day, as in the case of quinoa, for example,”.

The moss marino-Ireland (Irish Sea Moss), with the invaluable help of Kim Kardashian, because the trend is… we’ll See how it Dr. Cerrud, when come to stay.