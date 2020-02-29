Luring younger on Instagram, and then enforced under 25 Villas

Arrested by police in the Sicilian town of Termini Imerese twenty-five Villas, in the province of Palermo, on suspicion in sexual violence deteriorating into small and the production of child pornography.

The result was agreed by the Prosecutor of Palermo, and he allows to trace the young man who he is a fake profile Instagram serves to guide girls and make their production, materials, porn. One of them was convinced was arrested, what he did, to trust, to have medical skills, to have a meeting with him.

25 this time he raped the victim. The story of a little and analyze mobile phones and PC were withdrawn key to return to the man who now is in custody.

© Reproduction reserved