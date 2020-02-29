Miley Cyrus turns with the cover of “Party In The USA” by Ariana Grande ¡OMG!

Amazing! Miley Cyrus berserker by listening to the ex-girls Disney Ariana Grande sing their most famous songs; the singer sang the cover of “Party In The USA”. The ex of Liam Hemsworth told to leave the video on your social networks, thrilled millions of fans.

The singer Miley Cyrus was very excited to see Ariana Grande they sing the theme of “Party In The USA”, one of the most famous songs that achieved popularity on YouTube get millions of visualizations.

Ariana Grande was invited to a meeting that celebrates Scooter Braun’s Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood organized, because the producer was the American citizenship of his wife, the singer did not hesitate to sing a cover of “Party In The USA” Miley Cyrus.

You are interested in: Miley Cyrus suffered a PAINFUL accident on the New York Fashion Week ¡Showed the top!

Miley Cyrus he shared the video on social networks and only put the smilies from the heart, because the famous berserker see Ariana Grande singing one of his most famous songs, and the interpretation of the singer was played by thousands of Internet users.

Miley Cyrus is happy cover of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has shown that on several occasions the ability to imitate various singers; ex-girl Disney a spectacular voice that has Miley Cyrus welcomed the interpretation of the singer with the cover of “Party In The USA”, and decided to share the video in the social networks.

In a video shared on social networks, you can appreciate the singer Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, the wife of producer Scooter Braun, who as an American citizen.

Photo: The daily newspaper and The daily mirror.

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week.