Nia Dennis, new Katelyn Ohashi, your workout with music by Beyoncé, viralizado

Katelyn Ohashi, the protagonist of the video-sport-2019 with more views on YouTube already has gymnastics successor in relation to the phenomenon of viral art: it is Nia Dennis, 21 years, re-defined and representative of the team for the Bruins of UCLA (University California Los Angeles), and sweep with the exercise carried out a few days ago.

Nia got a 9.975, which was chosen by your ad with a mix of classic Beyonce as the soundtrack: with ‘Ego’ or ‘Crazy in love’ in between songs, the athletes splurged talent, strength and charisma, as already Katelyn drawn in the day.

And if the video Oshahi is already more than 90 million times, the Nia’s success on YouTube and Twitter, where the gesture with Dennis, she finished her routine, and how to ‘brand’: Nia, deserves to be, for many, a ’10’ for his performance, put the hands on the head and form a crown.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4ZuPBi2bJQ(/embed)

The junior is a part of the unit, from 2012, and defend the colors of his country in international competitions in 2014.

PHOTO: SCREENSHOT YOUTUBE, PAC-12 NETWORKS