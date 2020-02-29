“No, I have argued for Harvey Weinstein,” says Brazilian actress

In January of this year, rio de janeiro Talita Maia, she received a summons and complaint, it would be accused of called in the middle of one of the greatest scandals of today: the actress, 35 years old, was a witness at the trial of the American producer Harvey Weinstein, on the whole, to be the most powerful producers in Hollywood, harassment, sexual assault, date rape, and a sexual predator.

Maya the roommate of actress Jessica man, a 35-year-old key player in the study of career. Although dozens of women were publicly the famous and powerful, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, uma Thurman and Salma Hayek recognized by the producers — including, among many others, were, in certain cases, of two of the victims in the u. s. courts. One of them was man.

In the U.S., Jessica’s husband, was one of the victims, the language-career and led to his conviction. Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

Maya was in the hotel in Los Angeles, where man has found the Lord. Weinstein, the decisive moment in this case is against the manufacturer. According to a report by the victim, career, tore her pants and said to him: “You owe me more”. The Brazilian was left on the outside of the suite, and was not able to tell you what happened, but it reminds us, ” and ‘after’. According to her, the girl, the quarter got typically the hotel, and went, without a show, the scene is violent and what is happening. “I saw her a while later, and she seemed completely normal, no signs…,” said the Brazilian at the TIME, in the same vein as what has stated to the us court.

The Brazilian actress stressed that at no point in the support of Harvey Weinstein, was only summoned to court to testify about what you remember. “That’s the hard part for me is to defend that, if you are subpoenaed, by the defense, and the people see it as if you were there, Means. I’m not going to stand for you in any way. I was not there to defend Jessica’s husband. I went to tell my version of it, so that justice can be done. It was my duty as a citizen”.

The full text of the article about Rachel and Maia are available to the subscriber at the TIME:

THE RISE OF THE PREDATOR

THE BRAZILIAN, WHO MET HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Rio called to give evidence at the trial, what he knew about the case

WHAT YOU WILL READ IN THIS WEEK

CHARACTER OF THE WEEK

THE GAME OF THE BEAST

As a killing on carnival Tuesday to the play of light on the relationship between the infringement and the military

THE VIRUS IS A GLOBAL

Corona virus

Experts point out that it can happen to you, the virus has just arrived now, in Brazil

CHILDREN WHO KILL

ON THE INNER SIDE OF THE CRIME-ABC

The police now know how the Anaflávia and Karen had planned the death of reynolds

THE PROPELLER OF FAITH

FULL OF HELICOPTER POWER TO PURCHASE, TO THE INDIANS TO EVANGELIZE

The New Tribes Mission in Brazil], the new head of Funai has already served as a missionary, you want to reach to the remotest corners of the Amazon

WE CAN AGREE TO DISAGREE

RICARDO TAVARES DE CARVALHO, Î HENDERSON PRINCE

The doctor and the lawyer do not agree whether euthanasia should be or not, right

6 QUESTIONS TO…

OLIVIER ROY

The French political scientist, who claims that Europe is in a crisis of identity, the basis of fundamentalism, the religious and ethnic riots

IT IS ON THE NETWORK

THE ATTRACTIONS OF football IS A SUCCESS

The songs are good-natured about the idols of the ball, all add up to 2.3 billion views on YouTube

THE LIFE HE LED

LARRY TESLER

The Creator of Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V is taken, the more important episodes in the history of the computer industry, and he argues that Computer to be accessible to all

I HAVE LIVED TO TELL

THE OWNER OF THE NINE OF CLUBS, THE OLYMPIC AGE

The legend of swimming, Mark Spitz, talks about his career as an athlete and in the course of time

THE ARCHITECTURE IS PROVIDED

THE NEW BUILDING, RE-DESIGNED THE RIO

With the new symbols, the city is a world capital of architecture

Windows!

William Loved

On the left, is lost

Monica de Bolle

The epidemic as a pretext

His Gurovitz

The differences that drive the science of the time

Allan Sieber

By Larry Rohter

The death of the defenders of human rights