Oh, and put you in danger of your life! Shakira is afraid of her fans that made this, it is huge!

Shakira not to success, which is thanks to his talent and great charisma, and every time the stage is on the rise. Has millions of fans in all parts of the world and the consequences of where you also.

His artistic career was so high and so began the year 2020, their participation in the show of the mediotiempo Super Bowl. The Colombian singer formed a very close relationship to his audience and surprised everyone with its incredible presentation.

– In The News

In addition, the famous is to partner, the many years ago with the football player Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children together. Despite the various rumors of separation are a good time.

The interpreter, “day in January” presented in that incredible night in addition to JLo and seals provided a unique show. Their fans were shocked, and the show was on TV for different countries.

The artist is also very active in their networks and daily a series of pictures, about their work and their personal lives share.

Started In the last few days, a video where you can see the wife of pique pretty risky on the stage. So it is that caused you concern in the public. Then the page, where you can admire the pictures.

In the clip shown Shakira through a choreography, which is quite your style, and develop their talents, but one wrong move, she plays a trick on you. The step, stunned his body and almost falls down. Fortunately, well, and knew you out of this situation like a Queen.