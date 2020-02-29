Player Fortnite found a mysterious Golden coin. For what is used?

In Fortnite still a few mysteries that were not explained.

We all know that this season in Fortnite runs under the sign of the gold. This motif can be found in practically every Element of the game.

It seems that Epic is preparing something new – gold coins. At the Moment, the secret is a full package, not used in the play, nothing concrete.

Gold coins in Fortnite

Gold coin at the Moment only in one place. The exact location can be found below.

“alt=””/> “alt=””/>

There is no information about their destination. Some point out that there is a bug in creative mode, others believe that this is the announcement of the Golden Material. Yet their theories build on the fact that the gold used in coins, to exchange their Golden weapons in the machines, which had to return.

However, all of these scenarios is likely. This week the game entered a new Update that will explain everything you must.