Selena Gomez is looking for the protagonists of the first campaign of ‘Rare Beauty’

The market for collections of beauty products associated with the name of a celebrity is very saturated and thus, a good advertising can make a big difference to the time, emphasis on the companies they have founded Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, or Millie Bobby Brown, among others.

Selena Gómez the last was to announce that they have created a line of make-up call ‘Rare Beauty’, in a nod to the title of your last album, and now he chooses appealed to all his fans to participate in a competition, the protagonists of your next advertising campaign.

The persons concerned must have their application before the 1. March, and adds a short text in which you explain what makes you unique, and its color IQ: a four-digit code used to identify the employees of the shops, Sephora, the skin tone for each client, according to a scanner on his face, the easier your shopping experience when you use it as a reference when choosing colors cheaper for each person.

The philosophy of Rare Beauty is based on offer an experience of fun, especially for the consumer, without the promotion of standards of beauty often in the world of fashion: “Our goal is, the beauty in what form the company as imperfections and a community that you are defining health the concept of beauty, acceptance and the mental“.

The winner of the contest will be announced the next day 9, and also appear on the display of the brand, also get access to your goods before the sale.