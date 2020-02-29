Stars in their best time, after the 50

Not all can say that age is just a number, but some of these stars came to 50 years old and still in its best time. Without a doubt, the key to the durability in addition to the prejudices that go with age, be lost, to reach the opportunities in the industry, in competition with others on the coveted 20.

The club of 50

Jennifer Lopez surprised at the show halftime of the Super Bowl, not lagging in addition to Colombian-born Shakira, because she is 44 years old. The show, the two divas latinas reached 100 million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours. JLo, at the age of 50, danced a little pole-dance, shows of force and a physical enviable.

Now the marriage with the expelotero Alex Rodriguez can, and released a movie, this time “Marry Me”, with the singer the Colombian Maluma in the main role.

Until 2019, Jennifer Lopez was in the world through the repetition of the iconic green dress from Versace, worn at the Grammys in 2000. The “Diva from the Bronx” as judge of the World of Dance, the transfer of NBC.

The Oscar-award 2020 as a Best actress Renée Zellweger marked his return, and that’s final.

Renée was six years outside of the eye of the public. Her last film in the “Bridget Jones”, but challenged them with their role in the controversial singer Judy Garland, whose performance was Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan and Chyntia Erivo at the gala of the Oscars.

The actress managed to make it this year, the Bafta, the Golden Globe and the SAG. About his short retirement, said: “I Was exhausted and I took the time I needed to me between projects. I got from the sound of my own voice, it was time to go and grow a little,” said the actress to Deadline.

Your 51 years old, actress Jennifer Aniston is set to other, the lives of their best. In the night of may 19. on the 26th edition of the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, Aniston managed for the first time, the award for Best actress in a drama series is individually, for their work in “The Morning Show”, the series of Apple TV before the sexual harassment in the television. Remembered by her role of Rachel Green in the series Friends, and for him to win an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and to make an award of the trade Union of actors, with their friends, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in a set with the number 24 from Warner Bros, is the place where it was taken, Friends between 1994 and 2004. The six members of a special Chapter in which to talk about their experiences, the roles of the series.