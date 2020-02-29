Taylor Swift turns a man into ‘The Man’, how do you recognize?

Loading the player…

A man watching in the big city from the Windows of his office. Mix it with your colleagues and gives you the fist as a sign of camaraderie. Looking for a strip club. Sitting in the subway with the legs. Play Tennis, get frustrated, and breaks the bat and throws a ball to the referee. Sleeping with a woman, and before she wakes up. The new video clip of singer is very well known. But ten Grammy awards and an American has not won, it is possible that it will recognize. In just 24 hours, the production has already more than ten millions of replicas. How is it possible to try someone who is so successful and you don’t risk, who is? A tip: it is not a man. Taylor Swift Is.