Taylor Swift turns in the man and in the appeal of machismo with The Man

Mexico city / 27.02.2020 10:29:39

Taylor Swift a long process of make was-up and special effects for “be transformed” in a man and the main role play video of the “The Manto a message against machismo.

In the video of a little more than four minutes, the singer is as man and shows how your life would be, as the things believed, you could perform, such as urinating on public streets, partying with models on a yacht get married to receive a woman a lot younger or just to praise you, to be a man: “Every conquest I had, I’d say about a boss for you”, song.

taylor, in only 4 minutes shown, how the people encouraged for every thing you carry out, even things that are their basic tasks, while the women criticized, the minimum and the injustice are the daily bread pic.twitter.com/G9FdmsKOTS — Swifties08???????? (@JasserPalacios3) February 27, 2020

In a part “The Man“, Taylor Swift stops in front of a wall of the 13TH Street Station, where you can reach it, you will see signs with the names of the drives Fearless to Reputation and the other with the designation “Non-scooter”, which many fans worried that a reference to his legal battle with Scooter Braun, the rights to his music.

“I’m mulling over how happy I am with the release of “The Man”, I would like to so many people (…) thanks to all the cast and team for the help of the man who knew, always, that could be,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The Man“heard Loverthe seventh album of the singer, with the he reached the first places of the charts worldwide, and he was crowned as the winner in various award ceremonies like the American Music Awards in 2019, and the AMA’s.

