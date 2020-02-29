The allusion that Kylie Jenner makes it Travis Scott in his new photo

Kylie Jenner shows her support for Travis Scott in a very fashion.
The details in the video above.
Kylie and Travis,, the welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster in February 2018, they parted in the year 2019. However, good conditions were. From the holiday together, to meet up you to the birthday of your little one continues to be a further relationship as parents.
“We have a great relationship,” said Kylie recently Harper’s Bazaar. “We are like best friends. Both love Stormi and we want the best for you. We remain connected and coordinated”.
The artist Astro world she also spoke about her connection with Kylie in an interview for the magazine XXL at the end of last year.
“I love the mom (from Stormi) always what I want,” he said. “The difficult thing about relationships is to try to in a without disturbing a million “outer” voices.”
So, where are the stars now? Earlier this month, a source told E! News: “Kylie and Travis aren’t together officially, but they are professionals in the education of the common Stormi in this moment”.
“Not together, have had an intensive discussion again and again and are very happy on the stage, where you are now,” said the source. “It has been so often mentioned, but still current. Both really care for each other and there are strong feelings. It is inevitable that you will be together again. All around you see, share the love and also a chance to think about “.
A second informant confirmed that “Kylie and Travis seem very happy with the way things are”.
“Well, separating together every day,” said the second source. “They are always together and there is a lot of love between them with Stormi. It is not hard to imagine that you will be back together officially. You can see that still love and want to be in the vicinity”.
Of course, the fans, the questions, Kris Jenner will always be.
“I don’t know if they will be together again,” said the mother The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, when asked about the status of Kylie and Travis. “Just great” co-parents”.