The allusion that Kylie Jenner makes it Travis Scott in his new photo

So, where are the stars now? Earlier this month, a source told E! News: “Kylie and Travis aren’t together officially, but they are professionals in the education of the common Stormi in this moment”.

“Not together, have had an intensive discussion again and again and are very happy on the stage, where you are now,” said the source. “It has been so often mentioned, but still current. Both really care for each other and there are strong feelings. It is inevitable that you will be together again. All around you see, share the love and also a chance to think about “.

A second informant confirmed that “Kylie and Travis seem very happy with the way things are”.

“Well, separating together every day,” said the second source. “They are always together and there is a lot of love between them with Stormi. It is not hard to imagine that you will be back together officially. You can see that still love and want to be in the vicinity”.