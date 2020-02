Thea s the celebrations of the carnival in Rio de Janeiro attracts millions of people to the ‘city beautiful’, and among them was Janice Ambrosio. The Instagramthe ‘angel’ of Victoria’s Secret has the opportunity it had to share with their followers a lot of hours of fun.

Without a doubt, one of the Aspects of the what has the most attention to the visuals that you have chosen were excited, as they seemed to be in the good physical form.

Here is the gallery for the pictures!

Read more: Alessandra Ambrosio having fun at carnival in Brazil