The daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, posing like a diva in addition to luxury handbag

The World Health Organization is a branch of the United Nations organization specializing in the management of actions of prevention, promotion and intervention in health worldwide, and a Chapter of its own in particular-on your website – to destroy some myths about coronavirus.

1. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been asked to clarify that the coronavirus COVID-2019 it is not a virus and not a bacteria, so the antibiotics are working to fight it, but there are medications that can help in the treatment.

“How effective are antibiotics for the prevention and treatment is the new coronavirus? No, antibiotics do not against viruses only bacteria. The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is a virus, and therefore antibiotics should not be used as a means for the prevention and / or treatment. However, if you are in the hospital to 2019-nCoV, you will receive antibiotics, because it is possible that bacterial co-infection”.

2. This organization ensures to prevent that, by the time, there is no medication that helps, or treat the coronavirus, but it is said that the researchers are working on it.

“There are certain drugs to prevent or treat the new coronavirus? To date, there are recommended no specific drug to prevent or to try the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). However, people are infected with the virus should receive the right care, in order to alleviate and treat the to get symptoms, and people with severe diseases, a supportive treatment optimized. Some of the treatments are under research and tested through clinical trials. The WHO helps to accelerate the efforts of the research and development with a range or partner”.

3. One of the myths that always will be back on the coronavirus, indicates that only one group of the population is more susceptible to infections, and the WHO declared that all sectors are equally likely to suffer from this disease, but especially those with asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

“The new coronavirus, affects the older people, or younger people are also vulnerable? The new coronavirus people of all age groups (2019-nCoV) can infect. Older people and people with diseases already existing (e.g. asthma, diabetes, heart disease) seem to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. The WHO recommends that all people from all age groups, to take measures against the virus, for example, by good hygiene of hands and good hygiene of the respiratory tract”.

4. China is one of the countries with the highest trade of the world has distributed, therefore, an important question about the packets that are sent, instead of the rest of the world, however, known that you a no risk, on receipt of a consignment of this city.

“It is safe, you will get a letter or a package from China? Yes, that’s for sure. The people receive parcels from China do not run the risk of the new coronavirus. From previous analyses we know that the coronavirus survive long in objects, such as letters or packages”.

5. Before the arrival of the coronavirus has been established, the scanner thermal recognise that people are affected, only you recognize this condition to arise as soon as the first symptoms such as fever, begin.

“How effective is the thermal scanners in the detection of infected with the new coronavirus? The thermal scanners are effective for the detection of people who developed fever (i.e., have a body temperature higher than normal), due to the infection with the new coronavirus. However, can’t detect people who are infected but not yet sick with a fever. This is because, it will take between 2 and 10 days, the infected people become ill and develop a fever.”

6. Finally, in the same text, with the title “Council of the disease, the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the public: “destroyer of myths”, it is clarified that the rumors, such as the use of uv-light, or sesame oil can help to prevent or eliminate the coronavirus, however, is only the alcohol or chlorine can help to disinfect surfaces. For more information, click here.



“What, spray, alcohol, or chlorine through the body, the new coronavirus can kill?