The Kardashian clan loses the custody of one of their members is smaller | Rob Kardashian | Blac Chyna | Kris Jenner | celebrities | Usa | Kim Kardashian | nnda nnrt fame

A new scandal remece the Kardashian-Jenner family, but this time it is the same with the member furthest from the screens: Rob Kardashian. The only man, the brothers sued the former spouse, the controversial celebrities Blac Chyna, to the custody of the daughter they have in common, yet recently denied by the court in Los Angeles United States Of America.

In the first months of 2016, it became known that the younger brother of Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashianbegan a relationship with the polemics in Florence Blac Chynahe also had problems years before with the wife Kanye West and with Kylie Jenner. A few months later, the couple announced their engagement and waiting for their first daughter.

According to the seriousness of their commitment, the Kardashian family, opened the arms Blac Chyna; however, the constant and strong quarrels between the couple have made their romance ends after a few months of the birth of Dream Kardashian.

Still public about the poor relationship that exists today between them, at the beginning of the year, Rob Kardashian filed a request for an emergency with a court order, the guardianship of his minor daughter. The only son of Kris Jenner claimed that Blac Chyna was able to the little one, the ‘abused’ by substances such as drugs and alcohol.

Although the request was rejected, Rob arguments that support him and contribute, you will receive the guardianship of her daughter three years can still. Up to the moment, neither he nor his family has done a public rally on the theme.

