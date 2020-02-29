The most popular mice, keyboards, and monitors professional players Fortnite

With the new survey, carried out among the professional players, we know which devices are most commonly used.

Asked, what equipment to use professional players Fortnite? With the results of a new survey to come to a fairly large group of people. There is a lot of interesting data here seems to be, such as your favorite DPI which products are most often the players who prefer fabric.

Play as professional player Fortnite?

The most common mouse final mouse Air58 Ninja, the very different prices because of its rarity. The second in the queue Logitech Pro Wireless G2. It is worth noting that 89% of the players the DPI from 400 to 800. The Rest you can learn from the results:

It is not visible, that only the Headset, the players have their favorite product. In this case, to vote to distribute around. In the other categories dominates, in General, two things.