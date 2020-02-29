The next stop for Harvey Weinstein: the string

For someone who, for decades, made and broke the careers of Hollywood in their leisure time, the decline was swift. The alleged harassment for more than eighty women from October 2017 — the initial spark of the movement to #MeToo —, Harvey WeinsteinThe 67-year-old former all-powerful producer of the film, he came from his first attempt, in New York city, with the two sentences on the back, for sexual abuse and sexual assault. The decision of the jury, after five days consultation, proved to be less extensive than the waiting of the victims of the Tartar, as they dropped a third charge of sexual predator, stubborn, and yield to life in prison could. Even so, it was celebrated as a turning point: it falls to the ground, the curtain of impunity, which has always been the harasser of the buy-in of the career. Back submitted for a couple of months for an Operation, and the alleged reason for the court of the people, and with an expression of pain, he went in handcuffs to an ambulance, the would him to the prison of Rikers Island. In the middle of the road, sick, with heart blood, palpitations and high pressure, and was hospitalized.

The award to Mr. Weinstein announced on 11 March, with the two crimes that he will get a penalty of up to 25 years imprisonment. Because of their state of health, and at the risk of the threat posed by the detainees is common, it should island in Rikers, if I go to, there is a special cell, which pay for the right to the toilet and a phone, but that the penalty is set to go to a prison for common — fate-unheard of for the owner, together with his brother, Bob, in the studio, Miramax, which is responsible for such hits as “Pulp Fiction” and ” Shakespeare in love, this is the winner of seven academy awards in 1999.

The mobilization of a global anti-bullying followed after the publication in the American press, the first reports that the Weinstein promised an abundance of artists, beginners and jump-start your career in exchange for sexual favors. The scandal grew like a snow ball, he is uncontrollable could smack it against a celebrity such as Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are in the midst of great distress. Mr Weinstein has come to admit that it had caused “to excuse so much pain” and, although he always insisted that the sex was consensual. The Miramax went bankrupt, but their finances seem to be strong: he had paid bail of $ 1 million is waiting for the judgment in the great and an army of lawyers and advisers (among them, an expert in prison for the attempt to get rid of the chain. The defence said it will try the case, or even a crash of the proceedings, accused the court of James Burke, from the absence of the exemption.

Career has benefited greatly from the fact that the majority of the attacks reported, one of the women in the two and a half years, has already prescribed. When they don’t, and in January, the defense of an agreement for $ 25 million (financed through an insurance company, with thirty of the victims, to ensure that if you have a stone in the subject line. But even then, the accounts are not finished: the public Prosecutor’s office in Los Angeles: granted, the charge of the two women who have been raped by him in the year 2013, and a new case waiting for them in the city, it is always set no date yet. This, Lord. Weinstein, who lived a former boss a long time have already as a convicted felon. It was a nice win for the #MeToo.

Written by 4. March, no Problem until 2020. 2676