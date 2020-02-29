The prelims V4 Royale, of the international tournament, Fortnite started with the offline final in Budapest!

V4 Royale has an open System of qualifications. Any player who meets the requirements can register and compete with opponents from the countries of the V4 (Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia). Those who try, will have four terms of the qualification for the choice to in the last part of the forum, where they will play in an exciting scene in front of the audience. If you want to try the Hand like a professional player Fortnite, do not wait any longer, find a Duo Partner and get ready for the fight! THE RECORDING HERE.

The most important rules:

All participants must be at least 14 years (under 18 years of age, the consent of the parents!).

All participants must have the nationality of one of the following countries: Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia.

A player can only be in one Team.

A Duo so that each Duo has a Chance to qualify for the finals in the offline mode, you can only participate in a qualification.

The change of Teams during the tournament is forbidden to play during the final round with other Teams that they played during the qualification Online.

Qualifications be organized in each country separately, so that both participants of the Duo are from the same country (except for Slovak and Czech players).

The Finale of the forum

The Finale of the forum in Budapest, the same points system is organized in a way that the qualification Online. The Team qualified for the finals of the international in the 21st century. September 7 games in a thrilling scene in front of an audience Live, and your fights will be broadcast in several languages.

Are excellent people with positions 1-15. The value of the prices of 5,000 Euro up to 250 Euro.

Qualification Online:

Dates:

15. August-6. September: register for the Germany – already live

Hungarian Qualifications Online:

24. August

25. August

31. August

01. September

Polish, Czech-Slovak Qualification Online:

31. August

1. September

07. September

08. September

We inform you that V4 Royale is an international tournament, therefore the official language during the qualification and the finals of the forum is English.

Points system in Qualifying Online is the following:

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2-5th Place: 8 points

6-10th Place: 5 points

11-25th Place: 2 points

Solution: 1 Point

For all qualifications, the players play 5 games with short breaks. A total of 10 duets to choose from 4 countries, in accordance with the following rules:

Every day in the qualification, to go further:

3 duets Hungary qualified

3 duets with the category with Polish

3 duets qualification from the Czech Republic and Slovakia

At the end of the qualification 4 duets (except Top 3 are already qualified), the best result among the other participants are also in the final.

In the case of a tie, about what brings for the Team, decide the following aspects.

The Number Of Victory Royales

The number of elimination

Higher placement in games

The entire Administration of the tournament will take place on a dedicated Server last light, on the registered players receive an invitation after registration.