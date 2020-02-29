The teenager won 3 million US dollars in the first world Cup Fortnite

As reported by Bloomberg, Kyle Yaw Villagethat used in the game Nika “Bugha“, won the main prize in the Solo game, in the amount of 3 million US dollars on Sunday Party Fortnite World Cup in New York City. It is not the only teenager who became a millionaire last weekend: Emil Bergkvist PedersenThe 16-year-old teenager from Norway, known as “Nyhrox“and the Austrians David “Aqua” Van, 17-year-old, added 50 Teams and won the championship of the Duo Fortnite World Cup. Price divide among themselves money of 3 million US dollars.

In the tournament three-Pole – sixteen-year-old Eugene “teeq” Radzio, seventeen-year-old Jaroslav “JarkoS” Kaleta, and the fifteen-year-old Luke “gaps” king took. Each of them have earned for the participation in the final Fortnite World Cup after 50 thousand. US dollars.

Created Epic Games Inc. Fortnite Battle Royale is Gamewith 100 players battling on the virtual island, and the winner is the last surviving player or the Team. Game Fortnite was an international Sensation, so that the founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, is a billionaire. Fortnite promotes the addiction of computer games – Lorrine Mar accommodation., the British specialist of behavior, said that “this game is like Heroin”.

>>> Read also: the US farmers earn more than the harvest on YouTube…