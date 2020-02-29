The Vila Gale cancel the construction of a resort in Brazil, on land claimed by the natives — he is an idealist/news

The Portuguese hotel group Vila-Galé, Albufeira he announced this on Monday (18. November 2019) is no longer will you build a tourist site in the state of Bahia, Brazilin a country that claims to be from the indigenous community of the Tupinambá of Olivença. “We are going to be forced on this project,” said the group, which is currently responsible for the management of 34 units: 25 in the UK and nine in Brazil.

The decision to task the construction of the project refers to the land on which it is to be built in the resort. This is an area of mangroves – the coastal ecosystem, and the moisture in the tropical and subtropical areas, where the the people, the indigenous Tupinambá of Olivença collect shells, ” writes the Daily News.

“It is not of interest for us for a Hotel in a city, but the area is born with the cusp of a climate of “war”, also cited is an unfair and unfounded, as the threats to the Embassy of Portugal in Brasilia, and some of the statements are false, the dramatic and catastrophic that they should be ashamed of themselves, anyone who speaks’, stated in a press release, the hotel group, as reported by Reuters.

According to the document, to the company, the critical attacks by some of those who profess the causes, the media seems only fair to be, and the use of false accusations, without even a glance minimum to get to the truth of the facts”.

The Vila Gale is a reminder that the project was born in April 2017 at the earliest in the Wake of an invitation by the government of the state of Bahia and the municipality of Una, “make an investment in a mega-resort” in support of the development of the region and of the Whole, as demonstrated in a partnership with the owner of the land”.

The company warrants that it has executed, all of the studies and projects that have been approved by the competent authority, andin the course of this time, not with such claim or claimsin spite of being a public and notorious throughout the region when news of the project,” we read in a note, cited by Reuters.

According to the group, and there is no sign of occupation or use of the natives within a radius of several miles, and “there is no Indian reserve was ordered to the field, or is likely to”.

“In the past three terms in government, with the help of many, the Minister of justice, and none of them are the demarcation of the indigenous territories is to be approved,” the company said in portugal. However, in the case of a sensitive topic, which highlights the state of mind on the part of some of the industries we have been accused of false reports are contradictory and the graves”, very critical of the group.

A controversial process

On the 29th day of October, in a statement, the group, which has responded to be sent to editors, a message on the portal and social media research in Brazil, The Intercept, and to ensure that “there are no indigenous peoples” in the area where you want to install, in the city, but the area of the coast of the cocoa.

“That does not exist in any kind of employment of persons and property, or only a trace of the same time frame too broad,” she says in a statement at the time, to open the grounds for the legitimacy of the hotel, which was planned in the year 2021.

The area in question, which corresponds to the 470 square kilometres of landit belongs to the people of the Tupinambá of Olivença, which is the struggle for the demarcation of these countries, there are already at least 15 years old, and is the first stage of the process was completed in 2009.

“This is the first time, at least since the adoption of the Constitution of 1988, which recorded a Federal Agency makes a “lobby” on the other, and register an official document of the government to take the initiative in the private sector, native, also in an official document from the Executive,” he wrote at the Intercept, and after talking with several experts, explained that the action is unprecedented and illegal.

The project was appreciated, to connect more than 500 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect employees, to continue to invest in the city, but the area that holds the intention, in the Region.