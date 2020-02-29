These are the disappointments in love and Katy Perry, have him served, you write your songs

Katy Perry is one of the stars is recognized worldwide, as it has reached with their music, more remote locations, which may, in part, to his ex-couples, but also very crazy.

In General, it is usual that the art is inspired by the feelings of the artist, as it is the case the singer anyone who has used his ill-fated amorous adventures for the composing of their songs.

The relationship had Perry with Johnny Lewis for a period of one year, between 2005 and 2006, he acted in the tv series called “Sons of Anarchy”, but the romance peaked when he went, and at the end of the Department where I lived. had This led to write the song “The one that got away”.

Other romances discussed most of the actress was that he with Russell Brand, which in the led to the altar, to the year 2010, with a beautiful ceremony in India, that was completely vegetarian.

The big disappointment the American came out, if you through a text message her husband, divorciaran, what has caused you to bat, in a great depression, because I really thought that you had found your soul mate. The song was inspired, is this break, “By the grace of God”.

If Katy thought it couldn’t came from an unexpected separation, and after several attempts with other well-known, John Mayer in your life. Although their relationship has not blossomed, never the reasons for your break were of the song “It take two”, and he’s the guitar he’s touched.

Fortunately the interpreter, “California Gurls” happy today is madly in love with and engaged to the actor Orlando Bloom, even though their wedding was long overdue two times, both to make sure that only waiting for the ideal time.