“Those legs in tights…”

“More and more shocked” Karina Natalia, The Boyar’s Daughter enable the account Instagram one of the most beautiful photos have never been published great acclaim. “More and more shocked and more and more f**k”as a result, the amazement Natalia, the boyar’s daughter is extremely surprising for followers. “When I open Instagram and I see some messages writes commentator Mediaset – I’m more in shock.” The purpose Casella to interpret the unbelief of the staff are polite certain images, it becomes for his followers, in exaltation of their beauty.

Karina Natalia, the boyar’s daughter Instagram, long the castle is open on foot back to dream

In total look, black, if we are talking about the nickname “Dark lady”, Karina admire the wealth of a million subscribers, below. Sitting on a stool with his eyes, and the expression in shock, quarantine, and social. Dress is knee length, open on one leg, thanks to a long zipper passing succeed. Ankle boots, like stockings, complete the look. All the attention on his feet, on which to ‘build’ dreams and desires. Express no oscillations in the comments to the post Instagram.

“You know, to distinguish always…”, “charm”

“It really top”dress with Natalia, the boyar’s daughter to the full extent. “It was nice to see”, “You’re beautiful”, “most beautiful views”, “Like a doll”. “You’re mad at me, and gorgeous at the same time!”confirm fans are taking the caption to the commentator. “The same reaction when I see you put a new photo”write ‘shock’ from attractiveness Karina, always ready to provide new photos of ’emergency’. “You know, to distinguish always…”, claim. “More and more beautiful, the load of the charm that brings joy. Congratulations”, “charming”, “Elegant and refined, as always.” Then insights and imagination: “Put on your hip”, “those legs in pantyhose will be a top”.

See also —> Valeria Bigella Instagram side b “important” and “all natural”: “a real treat… all to knock Yes”