Unforgettable! Shakira said one of their biggest hits

The Colombian singer shared their stories of Instagram, a very special memory.

Shakira was a

before and after in the history of Latin American music. The singer

43 years in the U.S. market has virtually full

an unexpected revolution in the United States, where he was the largest

with regard to music in Spanish.

The Colombian singer had many hits, the walk

not only in the Usa but also in Europe, where she is also a

speaker. One of those songs historical ‘Hips don ‘ t lie’,, the in addition to sang Wyclef Jean and it was an instant success with standards

listeners are extremely high.

The song was released on 28 February 2006 Shakira memory decided, to this date, the joint publication of MTV. In particular, all records are broke this song, without a doubt, marked a memorable time for the from Barranquilla all pages with this song.

Is that ‘Hips don ‘ t

lie’ he came to a hymn of the time, and even the singer

sing at the closing ceremony of the football world Cup to be

developed in Germany during 2006. In this way, began to meet

your dreams, because he had finals in a world Cup.

The success of this song during the ceremony of the Super Bowl in early February to sing with the singer again, this theme and the stadium of the ovacionó. In this way Shakira instead of a new anniversary of one of the songs that influenced an entire generation.