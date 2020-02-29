Virtual Poland – Everything is important

Server “Fortnite” will not work with the Sunday evening (13. October). This effect spectacular end of season 10. It seems that the players can be decrypted, when the cult is playing Battle Royale.

Season 10 in “Fortnite” is over…the end of the world games . The whole virtual reality was pulled into a black hole. Added fuel to the fire Elon Musk, who joked that the redeemed “Fornite” from Epic Games and the game cancelled. Of course, this Situation is not occurred, but the players are looking forward to the switching on of the server. On the official Website of the game already for a couple of hours, because it is only the visualization of a black hole.

Among the Fans, but there is a theory that when season 11 begins. In the course of the streamu the black hole flashed number of 87 and a few seconds later, 14, 106, 2, 150. Through the analysis of the figures along with the change of the user @Lucas7yoshi called the most probable date, when the season 11 “Fortnite starts”.