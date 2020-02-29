Who Is Valentin Alexander? Age, growth, Friends, 19 and Instagram

One Who is Valentin Aleksandr: age, height and personal life

Valentin Alexandru Dumitru born in Bucharest, Romania, July 30, 1998. It age thus, 21while it height not clearly, how corresponds. About her personal life, we know that a child approaches the world of dance. In 5 years, in fact, begins to dance in High School of Choreography Florya Caps.

Here you can understand at a young age you want to demonstrate your passion for dance in a real job, but thanks to his talent begins to rotate the world, entering at the main stages. At the age of 12 years, he leaves his country of origin and his family, to devote himself to dancing.

And even in your personal life Valentin Alexander we know he was in high School Coreutico of Genoa, and graduated with success. At the same time, continuing her career in dance, and numerous awards prizes. In fact, becoming champion of Romania in the category of 14-15 years, to then become a master in Greece, in the category of 16-18 years. Finally, it also has the title of Italian champion in the category under 21, 2018. Valentinas if that wasn’t enough, in the top 50 best dancers in the world dance Latino-American.

In 2019 Alexandru comes a new opportunity. Dancer, in fact, agreed to submit to the casting Friends, 19to give a breakthrough in his career. He found out everything you need to know about your way to school, the more desirable of Italy.