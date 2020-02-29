“Your country is, please”: the people of the Region prompted together with Shakira

Comment this is due to the great response, GDZ in the carnival of Barranquilla

The controversial duo of Cuban reguetón people of the Region (GDZ) has announced on last Friday is a musical collaboration with the popular Colombian singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, the artist, as “Shakira”.

“Your country is, please,” said the dupla —consisting of Randy Malcolm and Alexander Slim— in an interview with the program The fat and The Lean.

Comment this is due to the great response, GDZ in the carnival of Barranquilla, the hometown of the artist of “barefoot”. Last Saturday, the Cubans, the parade of battle of flowers was on fire, in front of the carriage, a window to the world, in addition to the Colombian Carlos Vives.

CARNIVAL OF BARRANQUILLA 2020 🙌 …#Recap #of people Zone #carnavaldebarranquilla2020 MUSIC: CZECH ACOSTA Posted by people of the Zone on Sunday, February 23, 2020

The couple of people in the area, and Live accented by the beautiful gesture and with the prisoners from the prison model, as a part of the popular event.

Accordingly, they said, the made up of reguetoneros Cubans have knowledge of the illusion to, in person, Shakira, and come musically. How they did it, with other Colombians, as Silvestre Dangond, and Farina.