Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend are kissing a lot during the show, Hattusa Anitta, in, SC, 03/01/2020

The Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio does not save the kisses for your boyfriend, the owner of the Italian Nicolo Oddi, during the concert of the singer Hattusa Anitta into the night in a night club in Florianopolis.

The kissing couple has been photographed at various points during the presentation of the funkeira, dominates the audience with costumes and choreography, in fat.

The model also has published in his Instagram photo with daughter Anja Louise on the side of Hattusa Anitta.