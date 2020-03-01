Alessandra Ambrosio combines a bikini with her daughter in the Official journal Marie Claire

+







Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: playback/Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio it arrived in Brazil for the killing of the sick and their families, and very much to enjoy in this to the end of 2019, with the main character, an Italian Niccolò Oddiin Florianopolis, capital of Santa Catarina, Brazil. The Brazilian supermodel has shared a couple of clicks more, on her Instagram on Monday (30), and showed it to the audience, combined with her daughter, Anja.

“Here’s to the new decade,” he wrote in the caption.

This is the second time that the model brings her boyfriend to visit the country in the past year, it has been found to be in a party with the owner of the brand Aluani, four months after the takeover of the earth.

The love affair with Nicolò began five months after the end of the Ambrosio Jamie Mazur. The two are the parents of a According to the10 years ago, and Year7.





Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Playback/Instagram)





Alessandra Ambrosio and friend (photo: playback/Instagram)

