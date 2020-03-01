Alessandra Ambrosio, flaunts gorgeous body on the back of the bottom only bikini bottoms-red





Alessandra Ambrosio sensualiza, a red bikini and a temperature rise within the web

Alessandra Ambrosio gates sigh of the trailer on Wednesday morning, the 8th, only in a bikini.



Through social networks, the model wore her gorgeous body, and the waist is thin, if you pick up a piece of red, in the style of hotpants.



The brunette landed with my butt in the sand and hold to your hair, and sensualizou for the camera.

By reviews, the fans were not able to resist the beauty of the top of the stand, and filled the comments with praise for him. “Loveit, ” said one of them. “Nice“said the other.



Alessandra is currently enjoying a few days off from work and traveling with his family in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil.





