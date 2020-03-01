Alessandra Ambrosio gets wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York

Without a doubt, Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the most well-known at the moment. For a career in a solid and exemplary, and was presented with a statue in the famous Madame Tussauds. The new version of the wax model at the beginning of this month, it was unveiled in the franchise’s museum in New York city.

Now you will have to copy the Brazilian model is part of the collection at Madame Tussauds in New York city, along with other famous personalities in the fashion industry. On the list of names such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Anna Wintour, Kendall Jenner, and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The similarities are striking. Full details of the statue and mimics the facial expression of the Brazilian way. The replica was placed, and his arms and took a modelito red on the tail.

To complement the new, the museum has created an experience Fashion the full article, with the help of a professional. To the benefit of the public, the sidewalk for the parade, by offered according to the guidelines of the Janice in English and Portuguese.

“It is an honor and awesome my wax statue as part of the collection of Madame Tussauds,” said Alessandra Ambrosio in the official press release. “I am very happy to share with visitors to my special, unique, and tips from the catwalk. I hope that you will accept the challenge!”, said.

To collect during the test, a camera, the performance for all the fans of the top model You can share it on social networks. Those that happen to be New York, you can take the opportunity to visit the surroundings. The tickets are all sold out on the website and also at the evening box office of the venue.

Since the autumn of 2017, the model is a statue of her is in the branch of the Museum in Shanghai, China. To be In the first version, it’s the hair, loose clothing, and wearing underwear seems to be out of that with a glare. In addition, it carries a wing of the lush, in honor of the life as a angel the Victoria’s Secret.



Alessandra Ambrosio, born in Rio Grande do Sul in 1981. Only 12 years old, she was discovered by a school in the local template. Almost two years later, he was one of the finalists of the Elite Model Look contest in Brazil and signed his first professional contract.

At the end of the 1990s, the top model had, stamped them, and the cover of magazines for young people, such as the legendary mood, and it became a sensation. Soon after, he appeared in the publications about fashion. Among them, Elle, and Marie Claire.

Already in the year 2000, and his career took once and for all. She went on to work at Victoria’s Secret, and has become a angel. At this time, the post was the culmination of a career of a model. Over the years, the state has sought and in the various high-end designer labels that are relevant.

In addition to the model, she also is an actress. He made guest appearances in films and tv shows, such as ” Casino Royale, Entourage, How I Met your mother, and the father, in a Double-dose of 2. Alessandra Ambrosio also runs its own brand of beachwearthe LAGS of the island, which was at the beginning of 2019 at the latest.

