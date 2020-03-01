Ben Affleck revealed that they are still in contact with Jennifer Lopez

After more than 15 years, since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they broke their commitment, the actor revealed that she deserves to still be in contact with the singer and he exprometida an Oscar nomination for her role in Estafadoras the Wall Street.

Affleck was recently an interview The New York Times where he cándidamente about his personal life and could not help by from a mention in the direction of Lopez, with whom she belongs to one of the most popular couples in the world of entertainment in the year 2003.

The quotes about Lopez in an interview with the journalist Brooks Barnes were not included in the publication, but the reporter announced on the social network Twitter 20.

“He should have been nominated,” said the interpreter of 47 years. “I keep in regular contact with her and I have a lot of respect. What is so incredible, that I, his most successful films to 50?”, revealed Barnes.

The artists met in 2002 during the filming of the failure of the box office Gigli and started a relationship with the world, he gave the name “Bennifer”. You undertook, shortly after their engagement, but they separated in the year 2004, in the months before your wedding.

Ben Affleck thanked his exesposa Jennifer Garner

The Oscar-winner also spoke about her separation from Jennifer Garner after 10 years of marriage. About it, said, the divorce of the actress was her “biggest turn-around” in life.

Also, the things that she said that they had not been published by the newspaper, but she reported on Twitter, was a special word of thanks and recognition for their exesposa.

“The first and most important thing I have to say Jennifer Garner in public or in private is thank you. I want to be very clear about how much respect and how much I like the fact that she works with me in the education together of treasures,” he said.

Both the parents of three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.