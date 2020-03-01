Brutal difference between expectation and reality in Fortnite

One hour of Training against the reality in the normal game.

Fortnite is made up of many elements, which is of great importance for the Gameplay. Belongs to, among other things, skill, good landing in a certain place.

Players often Assembly, movement, and landing training in the exact location. But sometimes, Training is not translated to the normal Gameplay.

Expectations vs reality

One of the users Reddita showed how strong the expectations and reality sometimes differ. In the Clip we see how by the way various items, the player will be able to qualitatively extend your flight, and how it is applicable in his game.

Sometimes so that you can train for many hours, and finally only the elimination of the due to a bug in the game, when our not-too-accurate flight planning.carry