Daughter of Beyoncé wins the second prize with only 8 years | TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- Blue Ivythe oldest daughter Beyoncélast Saturday 22 February and won second prize musical age of 8 years sung and coescrito have a few lines to the subject, Brown Skin Girlit was a emotional greeting.

The eldest daughter of ‘Queen B’] and the rapper Jay-Z, he won the NAACP award for Best duet/group in the NAACP Image Awards, as this is his second award, because a few months ago, received the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

Tina Knowles, and their maternal grandmother could not hide the happiness and proud of her granddaughter, so that he has an emotional felicitació, wherein to emphasize is that it has become the youngest artist, the price to win.

Congratulations to Blue Ivy for your award from the NAACP yesterday, for singing, and writing Brown Skin Girl on the album The poison. The younger actors, they will win a prize so important! The grandma is so proud of you! Eight years old! You give a voice to all the pretty girls morenitas like you,” wrote the proud grandmother.

A source close to the famous singer has insured that the little one is a rising star, and very soon his debut was as a soloist, because like her mother she loves to sing, dance and act: “both love the music, obviously, and it is clear that Blue was born to this,” led to the creation of a “special bond”.

It is a very intelligent young woman, with a lot of energy and knows exactly what he wants. Even more so, since the birth of the twins, when Beyoncé made sure that the acceptance of his new role as big sister. She also makes all of the recordings of their videos, award ceremonies, and even leads you to the studies, in which recorded. It is a band is so much spice!”, the source assured.