Demi Rose ties to be with a woman with a Thong on Twitter | Instagram

Demi Rose, the British model that you stole, the heart is more of a Internet user, shared on Twitter a picture where appears, accompanied, as they are for a voluptuous woman with tiny thongs.

The model of the 24-year-old shares constantly in your social networks photos or videos sporty outfits appear quite revealing.

Although Rose is Britishin the snapshot, which appears to mention, is celebrating the fourth of July, the independence day of the United States of America wearing the flag of the country.

You may be interested in: Demi Rose with a dress, bold and elegant, illuminate the social networks

“Happy 4. July! ���� Send love to all my fans and Americans today,” a description and translation of this publication.

The photo became an instant trend in the micro-blogging service although published 3 years ago the name Demi Rose it is a trend, in the is mentioned.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star –

At the foot of a staircase, the Demi and Abigail Ratchford the model that accompanies it, the two the American flag and have their legs, their huge retaguardias show the tiny g-strings, if you view the photo, click here.

In General, it is in your photos alone, it is rare, when it appears their claims with a different model, girlfriend, or other woman in the photo, the mention, you might have a colleague model.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkICIPF8JkU(/embed)







Little is known about the history of Demi Rose only some of the data will appear online, although they live quite active in the social networks, little is published about his private life.

According to some, a Youtube channel called “For the curious”, says Demi Rose studied health and beauty, and if you don’t know speaks enough Spanish, since, in addition to the UK has oígenes Colombians.

He lives and despite working in Miami as a model, A height of 1.57 meters high considered “the chaparrita fire” appeared in several music videos, and of large magazine covers.

Also read: Demi Rose proudly in the back of naughty and close fitting lingerie