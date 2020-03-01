Don ‘ T look up, the series played by Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is back in a starring role in a feature film. The last time this happened was in the year 2018, in the Operation Red Sparrow. Now Don ‘ T look up it points back to him. After the great success that you had with one of the four films in the franchise The Hunger Games in the role of Katniss Everdeen Lawrence is considered by many as the greatest actress of her generation.

(Source: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Play)

What do you know about the Film

Directed by Adam McKayVice), Don ‘ T look up it is a Comedy, to say the asteroid closer to the earth, and the task, the rest of humanity, it is the responsibility of the two astronomers are very good at the job.

McKay has made it to make a point as to how much you are thrilled by working with Jennifer Lawrence and has strengthened her talent in acting. In addition, he noted that the promotion is involved by the character of production and a source of motivation for him and the team as a whole.

Based on the history of the movies by Adam McKay, is expected to Don ‘ T look up increase, a discussion on the problems of society, although it is classified as a Comedy. His style is classified as a smart, relevant, irreverent.

The recording of the movie should be starting in April, and according to the information received, Don ‘ T look up You need to sign up the book in the series, in the year 2020.

The text is written by Flavio Motta, Coutinho and continue along the via Nexperts.