Dust 2 from CS:GO came in Fortnite!

Modderzy decided to play on the map Dust 2 on the smallest Details count. I must admit, at first glance, difficult to tell the difference, at least until we draw attention to a much lighter color.

Specializing in creating modifications to the Fortnite Team, known as Team Evolve on Twitter showed the results of their work – card was manufactured with such awe, that looks more like a graphics Update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as a clone Dust 2 in another game – the more that you can even put bombs on him! In a short Video in both tables, we compared yet to see a significant difference in the speed of movement, and a different perspective on the blurred a little bit the feeling of similarity.

A piece of Counter-Strike is in Fortnite already!

If we want to visit Dust 2 in the game of Epic Games, we should use a special Code (given in tweecie below) – the opportunity to play in custom games was introduced in the context of the December-Battle Pack Labs in Fortnite, and the Code makes the game run on this Board up to 15 people.

Play wager S&D matches on Dust 2, using the new custom team scrim code! So: Here is a side by side comparison of the Map in Counter-Strike and Fortnite. Custom Teams (8784-9694-5171)

Random Teams (9908-4675-7557) #fortnite #CSGO pic.twitter.com/ZluXWaI786 Team Evolve (@teamevolvefn) February 17, 2020

Fortnite has?a way of life not only for the players

Responsible for the card Evolve Team can boast that in the past, the orders for Samsung, the red cross and the Nickelodeon-filled, but at the Moment seem to Fortnite, the work on additional content – curiosity lasts as long as a beneficial effect of this business is, but not on a new – from Valve years ago, the developer can earn on the creation of additional, “skrzynkowej” content for games like Dota 2, hard, therefore, it is not surprising that such a channel results in the most popular game on the planet.

