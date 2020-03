The actress Fernanda Motta is currently in Punta del este, you can enjoy the holidays and the very good company of friends, Alessandra Ambrosio, Renata Maciel, Jean De, and Louise light, in addition to the family.

They visited the winery, Bodega Garzon, and house in the city, where she lived with the artist Carlos Paez Villaró, among other areas of interest in Uruguay, as well as the beautiful beaches, which, according to CQ.

Social News – (pictured: a reproduction of Instagram)