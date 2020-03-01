Friends unlikely? Glamurama will deliver the celebrities that you couldn’t figure out what they are bffs – Notes – Glamurama are

In the world of film and music, you can. the celebrity in addition to red carpets and partnerships It is up to the common for the famous to be, the best of friends, and some of the friends we already have taken and follow-up on, over the years, such as Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner, or Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra. But, for some artists, which is apparently not part of the universe, and you can be bffs. We have highlighted a few friendships that otherwise would be unlikely that they are real… and you have no idea.

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran

Ed and Courteney first met when the singer spent three months in the house of the actress in Malibu, to concentrate, to write songs. The two were photographed together and hold each other, and their friendship is so real, that he was the one responsible for providing the actual bridegroom, the actress and Johnny McDaid to her. In addition to the from a friend, this is fate…

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence

The two darlings of the Hollywood is very far from being rivals, as some might think. And it is good! They quickly became friends after discovering that they were victims of the same perpetrator. They have joined together to address the situation and not desgrudaram more.

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Anniston,

The star of “friends,” it is amicíssima Selena Gomez, who recently released the album “Rare”. They met each other in the year 2014, because they have the same manager, and then the friendship will only grow.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham

The celebrities are friends for a very long time. Victoria Beckham, for example, was the one who designed the wedding dress of Longoria, by the year 2016, and she is also “Auntie” to her baby, Santiago, chile.

Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow

This pair is really unlikely, but it is real. To talk to Gwyneth, and she began to advice on the maternity leave to replace, and they are friends until today. While Beyonce says that Gwyneth is, “to say the things you want to, one day,” Paltrow that her boyfriend is “the one person most talented in the world.” Perfect!

Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson

Your friends from before the fame, all the players knew each other even back in high school, when she attended the Crossroads School for Arts&Sciences. The daughters of a fish, is he not?

Rihanna and Cara Delevigne

The singer and the model have been dear friends for years, and it is not a secret. On the 30-year anniversary of RiRi, Cara, this montage of photos from the two-and-a published on your Instagram. The beautiful and baladeiras!

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

The sisters in “Game of Thrones” – and the best of friends in real life. Since we have revealed in the TV series, the actress that they had a great connection that has not changed after the end of the series, the friendship between them.