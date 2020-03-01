Geisy Arruda has fat on Instagram on Thursday (27/02/2020 so good, very. The film was made out of red lingerie, dancing to the radio: “Proibidão da Geisy,” he wrote.

On the social networking site, which gives us a spoiler about the new project he is currently working on: a second book of short stories, the love. Geisy has already been published and it is written for The pleasure of revenge, it was from her.

In addition to this, the author complains about the censorship on Instagram, which does not allow the publication of images with more sharpness on the net.

Geisy Arruda comes Proibidão in red lingerie dances: “” geisy arruda Fat!Instagram/Play Most recently, she was wearing the famous pink dress againThe Thais Aline – Ga Wire To The Conductive Diffusion Wow!!!Reproduction/Instagram

However, at this time, the video, with hundreds of comments, positive, both, as usual. This is what he was limited to the opinions in the publication.