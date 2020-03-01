It is out of this world! Watch Beyoncé dance twerking with four women

Beyoncé is definitely not of this world … Look at how this pop diva is dancing twerking in this concert in London … I can’t stop looking at them!

26. February, 2020 · 12:22 PM

Beyoncé it is definitely not of this world … Look at how this pop diva is dancing twerking in this concert in London … I can’t stop looking at them!

In the middle of the clamor of their British fans, this girl comes on stage with a trajecito for my mother and our Lord!…

Is that with a few curves so spectacular, what you can do, show, and what better way, the rhythm of one of his subjects is wide spread “Crazy in love“.

And she was just this piece, where Beyoncé made the most spectacular twerking, in addition to their dancers… at first very pegaditas, and then was reduced to… oh, my God!

Although you can see it in action, we know that Beyoncé power is like a good wine, the more the years pass, more visible and better what you know…

The miss? Yes, we pray Beyoncé!