It’s crazy! Kim Kardashian and her risky treatment of skin rejuvenation

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
37


Along the history, the progress in the cosmetics and beauty have always been the center of the star of film and tv international. Some celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian practiced for 7 years, therapies that prevent op.

Besides the daughter of Kriss Jenneramong the most audacious experiment, the treatments in your face, we mention that Jennifer Aniston (whose treatment costs more than 200,000 & company $ per year); to Gwymneth Paltrow with your expansion with the wire; Madonna and your machine of 99,000 dollars for the elimination of cellulite from your body among other things.

