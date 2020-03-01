Izabel Goulart is veiled by the groom, for the surprises and birthday: “My everything”, and video

Izabel Goulart 35 years, has completed on the last Wednesday and won with surprises for the groom, the German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. In Paris, he hired the famous show “Crazy Horse”, for a private performance. After the presentation, in the service of the restaurant is a popular model for a private dinner party is joined in your apartment with a view on the Eiffel tower.

In the show, a way with the heart decorated, what the couple to the place of the card. It is a screen that says “I love you, you my everything,” I was the muse.